Zionsville Community School expects construction projects to continue, meet growth demands

During the 2021-22 school year, Zionsville Community Schools will see a number of construction projects continue as the district expands to meet the needs of a growing population.

“Our demographic studies have been really consistent across the past two decades, showing growth between 100 and 300 (students), according to what year it is,” ZCS Supt. Scott Robison said. “We had 127 new people in the queue for the high school alone, but we’ll have to see what that yields when school actually starts. But in a growth year that was supposed to be, according to our demographics study, supposed to be in the 200-(student) range, we have one school representing darn near all of that. It is about the growth that we are mounting this effort to make sure we have places to accommodate youth.”

Construction on the new elementary school, Trailside Elementary School, is almost 50 percent complete, according to school officials. In 2015, ZCS officials began planning for the high school and elementary school populations to outgrow their facilities by 2022, which drew attention to the need for the new elementary school.

Robison said the school is expected to open in August 2022.

At Trailside, work has been completed on a variety of projects, including storm piping, brick veneer, window installation, classroom drywall and cooler and freezer installation. Within the next two months, officials expect to complete concrete curbs and walks, metal trim and shingles on the roof and additional classroom drywalling. Classrooms also will begin to be painted.

The district also will continue to remodel Zionsville Community High School. As more students are expected to enroll in coming years, ZCS officials began to envision an expansion. Progress on the remodel is at an estimated 17 percent, according to Victor Landfair, vice president of Skillman Corp., the construction company overseeing the district’s projects.

At the high school, utilities on the south and east sides have completed, while utilities on the north side are still in progress. The school’s south addition has seen a complete reroute of utilities, and demolition has started on the north addition. Within the next two months, officials expect to complete west entrances, the storm detention and reroofing of the south roof, among other tasks.

Other projects continue, such as adding artificial turf at the high school stadium.

The district will spend approximately $87.5 million constructing the new elementary school, remodeling the high school and implementing other facility improvements.