Third Movie in the Park set for July 31

For the third time this summer, Movies in the Park will be presented in Holland Park, 1 Park Dr., Fishers. The next presentation is July 31 from 9 to 11 p.m.

The movie is “Sonic the Hedgehog” starring Jim Carrey and James Marsden. Movies in the Park will be presented on the same day of another Fishers Parks event, Monsoon Madness.

“It’s the same day as Monsoon Madness, so you can really make a day out of it at Holland Park,” Fishers Parks Directory Sarah Sandquist, Fishers said. “Come out for Monsoon Madness, go home and change, come back for a picnic, or grab something from one of the food trucks on-site and then see the movie.”

Monsoon Madness is a temporary water park that will be disassembled by the time Movies in the Park starts.

Traditionally, Movies in the Park has presented at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater. But this year, the event is taking place in different venues across the city. Sandquist said between 500 and 700 people typically attend.

“It’s a great family friendly experience. Pack up a blanket, bring some snacks and watch a movie under the stars,” Sandquist said.

The event is free.

For more, visit playfishers.com/352/Movies-in-the-Park.