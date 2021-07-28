Boone County Health Department issues new COVID-19 guidance

Because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the county and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Boone County Health Dept. issued new guidance regarding mitigation strategies.

The week of July 17 to July 23, the BCHD reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, the most cases it has reported in a week since the end of April.

BCHD officials stated the department has close working relationships with the school corporations in Boone County and that it plans to incorporate science-based mitigation strategies to decrease the spread of COVID-19 in school settings.

The BCHD’s recommendations follow the CDC’s guidance, which is available at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/k-12-guidance.html.

A media release from the BCHD states, “Currently, there are substantial positive cases being reported in Boone County, as well as across the nation. Layered approach prevention strategies are the key to protecting those in our community.”

The BCHD recommends the following mitigation strategies:

Promoting vaccination to all who are eligible

Physical distancing

Indoor ventilation

Handwashing and respiratory etiquette

Consistent and correct mask use

Staying home when sick

Testing for sick individuals

Contact tracing, in combination with isolation and quarantine

Cleaning and disinfecting

The BCHD also encourages face coverings in indoor congregate settings, such as schools, for vaccinated and unvaccinated people while community transmission is substantial or high.

In addition to the new guidance, the department strongly recommends everyone 12 years and older to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

For more, visit ourshot.in.gov for available vaccination locations.