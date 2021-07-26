Blueprint for Improvement: An outdoor oasis in Westfield

This 1996 home is in Westfield’s Oak Park neighborhood. The homeowners wanted to upgrade their outdoor space from a deck to a covered patio.

The wood deck was removed and a concrete foundation was poured to support the new structure.

The focal point of the space is the large gas fireplace, flanked by stacked stone walls and a generously sized limestone bench.

The pine tongue and groove ceiling is accentuated by the stylish oversized light fixture.

Stamped concrete was used for the floors as well as the sidewalks leading to the new structure.