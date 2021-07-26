Current Publishing
After

Blueprint for Improvement: An outdoor oasis in Westfield

By on Blueprint For Improvement

This 1996 home is in Westfield’s Oak Park neighborhood. The homeowners wanted to upgrade their outdoor space from a deck to a covered patio.

Before

  • The wood deck was removed and a concrete foundation was poured to support the new structure.
  • The focal point of the space is the large gas fireplace, flanked by stacked stone walls and a generously sized limestone bench.
  • The pine tongue and groove ceiling is accentuated by the stylish oversized light fixture.
  • Stamped concrete was used for the floors as well as the sidewalks leading to the new structure.

