Blueprint for Improvement: An outdoor oasis in Westfield

This 1996 home is in Westfield’s Oak Park neighborhood. The homeowners wanted to upgrade their outdoor space from a deck to a covered patio.
- The wood deck was removed and a concrete foundation was poured to support the new structure.
- The focal point of the space is the large gas fireplace, flanked by stacked stone walls and a generously sized limestone bench.
- The pine tongue and groove ceiling is accentuated by the stylish oversized light fixture.
- Stamped concrete was used for the floors as well as the sidewalks leading to the new structure.