Worker injured during excavation at Deer Creek Elementary 

A Millennium Contractors worker was injured July 17 during an excavating incident at Hamilton Southeastern Schools’ Deer Creek Elementary in Noblesville.

Dustin Leake, 35, was pumping water from a trench and preparing to install a pipe when the ground gave way, trapping him up to his shoulders in an 18-foot ditch. Emergency personnel worked for several hours to free Leake, who has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Fishers-based The Hagerman Group was the construction manager for the project and stated the cave-in incident is under investigation.

“Hagerman’s biggest concern is for the safety of all workers on our construction sites, so we will be working with the proper entities involved to determine ways in which these types of mishaps can be prevented in the future,” a statement from Hagerman read.