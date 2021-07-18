Noblesville’s Historic Home Tour set for Sept. 18

After a one-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Noblesville’s 34th annual Historic Home Tour will return this fall.

The tour, set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18, is the primary fundraiser for the Noblesville Preservation Alliance. There are eight homes on the tour, with the focus on the northwest quadrant of Noblesville’s historic district. Nancy Hebel, who co-chairs the tour with fellow Noblesville resident Sandy Stewart, said four homes have never been on the tour and only one of the other four has been featured within the last 20 years.

In addition, the Hamilton County Historical Society Old Sheriff’s Residence and Jail on the square and Preservation Hall, 1274 Logan St., will be open for guests.

“We are going to highlight Preservation Hall and the restoration work being done on our building by holding all special events there,” Hebel said the NPA’s home building. “There will be a variety of local musicians, artists and authors throughout the day. We’ll also be selling lunches and drinks so people can rest and enjoy.”

Hebel said each year the NPA tries to include a business or church on the tour.

This year, the tour will highlight Rowland Printing, 199 N. 9th St. It was Noblesville’s train station in the early 1900s.

“The money raised is used for homeowner facade grants, for preservation education and for community projects,” Hebel said. “Right now, we are dedicating finances, and lots of volunteer hours, to the restoration of Preservation Hall. While the purpose of the home tour is financial, it is also a way for us to celebrate our wonderful community and the heritage of beautiful historic homes.”

In recent years, the tour has annually raised $20,000 to $25,000.

“This year is unique because we hope people are ready to come back but aren’t sure,” Hebel said.

Advance tickets are $12 for members and $15 for non-members and are available online at noblesvillepreservation.org and in select Noblesville retail stores before the tour. Tickets can be purchased for $18 the day of the tour at the headquarters outside the Hamilton County Historical Society, 810 Conner St., or at the ticket table at Preservation Hall.