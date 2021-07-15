Songbook Academy offers free online performances

Musicians, students and music lovers around the world can enjoy a series of entertaining and educational online events featuring prominent performers July 20-23 during the Great American Songbook Foundation’s annual Songbook Academy summer intensive.

Another round of online events follows Aug. 6-8 with the premieres of three virtual performance showcases featuring this year’s 40 Songbook Academy finalists — top high school vocalists from 15 states, along with special guests and the founder of the Great American Songbook Foundation, five-time Grammy nominee Michael Feinstein.

While the finalists are experiencing a busy week of education, performance and professional mentoring, each day will offer one workshop, talkback or masterclass streamed for free public viewing on the Songbook Foundation’s YouTube channel.

A free, one-time registration at TheSongbook.org/SAEvents21 will provide access to the livestreamed public events. The first events were held July 18-19.

There will be a public masterclass with Feinstein and Broadway’s Telly Leung at 8 p.m. July 20. There will be a guest lecture by Stacy Wolf on “Women in Musicals” from “Guys and Dolls” to “Wicked” at noon July 21.

An artist spotlight with pop/country singer Mandy Barnett is set for 5 p.m. July 22. There will be a guest lecture by international theater educator Jonathan Flom on “The Business of Being a Performer” at noon July 23.

Culminating the 2021 Songbook Academy, Feinstein will host three evenings of performances at 8 p.m. by this year’s 40 finalists in a range of styles. The virtual showcases will begin at 8 p.m. each night. All three events can be viewed free on YouTube with a one-time registration at TheSongbook.org/SAShowcase21.

August 6 will be “The Best of Broadway and Hollywood”; Aug. 7 will be “Songbook Hall of Fame Serenades”; and Aug. 8 will feature “The Timeless Melodies of Jazz and Pop.”