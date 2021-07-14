Fishers resident named Ms. Agriculture USA Queen

For Celya McCullah-Glowacki, the third time was the charm in her bid to become the National Elite Ms. Agriculture USA Queen. The Fishers resident had come up short in two previous attempts.

“I felt disbelief (on becoming a National Queen),” McCullah-Glowacki said. “I had worked really hard, and one of the things about growing in ag is that I never shy away from hard work, and if you preserve, that hard work can pay off.”

Ms. Agriculture USA is a nonprofit agriculture advocacy group based in Mantua, Ohio, whose mission is to “promote, celebrate and educate about all he diverse aspects of agriculture,” according to a press release.

McCullah-Glowacki plans to promote the group’s mission until her term ends in June 2022. She plans to be out in the public and connecting with consumers in farmer’s markets, schools and at sports events.

It was a cause that lined up with McCullah-Glowacki’s background growing up in Oklahoma.

“My dad grew up on a small farm and taught FFA as an advisor, and my mom grew up on a small dairy farm here in Indiana that my grandfather ran,” McCullah-Glowacki said.

She moved to Indiana eight years ago with her husband, Chris

To win a Queen’s crown, the contestants competed in seven different categories in a national competition.

“I ended up doing really well. I took first in several of the categories,” McCullah-Glowacki said.

She was particularly proud of her performance in the “AG wear” portion of the competition, where the contestants dress up in attire appropriate to their state. She chose to dress like a “Winners Drink Milk” milkman from the Indianapolis 500 campaign that supports the dairy farms in Indiana.

McCullah-Glowacki is the advocacy and literacy officer for the National FFA organization.