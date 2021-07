With the expected rain, the Actors Theatre of Indiana’s 2021-22 schedule announcement has been moved from Carter Green in front of the Center of the Performing Arts in Carmel to inside the Studio Theater. The free event is set from 6 to 7 p.m. July 13. The ATI co-founders Cynthia Collins, Don Farrell and Judy Fitzgerald will perform some songs, along with then announcement the schedule.

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free! Email (required) * First Name Select list(s) to subscribe to Morning Briefing

Entertainment

Food/Dining

Breaking News Yes, I would like to receive emails from Current Publishing. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact