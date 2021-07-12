Live music returns to Ruoff Music Center

Ruoff Music Center celebrated the return of live music July 10 with a concert by Jimmy Buffett that had been rescheduled from July 2020. The venue had been quiet since the fall of 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

