Live music returns to Ruoff Music Center

Ruoff Music Center celebrated the return of live music July 10 with a concert by Jimmy Buffett that had been rescheduled from July 2020. The venue had been quiet since the fall of 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A young concertgoer runs through the gates soon after they opened. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
Two attendees give a high-five as they enter the gates. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
Jimmy Buffett fans fill Ruoff Music Center before the show. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
