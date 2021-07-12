Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Live music returns to Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen, second from right, cuts the ribbon to celebrate the reopening. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)

Live music returns to Ruoff Music Center

0
By on Entertainment News, Noblesville Community

Ruoff Music Center celebrated the return of live music July 10 with a concert by Jimmy Buffett that had been rescheduled from July 2020. The venue had been quiet since the fall of 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A young concertgoer runs through the gates soon after they opened. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)

Two attendees give a high-five as they enter the gates. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)

Jimmy Buffett fans fill Ruoff Music Center before the show. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)

Jimmy Buffett fans fill Ruoff Music Center before the show. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts