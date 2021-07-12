Blueprint for Improvement: Cosmopolitan Carmel kitchen

Built in 1992, this home is in downtown Carmel. The new owners were eager to change the dated kitchen finishes to something more sophisticated.

The star of the show is the gold brushstroke backsplash tile, which was laid in an artful pattern.

Other fashion-forward features include a pink ombre faucet and dramatic golden light fixture.

The quartz countertop sits atop sleek acrylic-front cabinets; a custom corbel was designed to support the breakfast bar.

Storage solutions include built-in utensil dividers, drawers for plates and bowls and a custom cabinet to maximize space behind the refrigerator.