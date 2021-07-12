Blueprint for Improvement: Cosmopolitan Carmel kitchen

Built in 1992, this home is in downtown Carmel. The new owners were eager to change the dated kitchen finishes to something more sophisticated.
- The star of the show is the gold brushstroke backsplash tile, which was laid in an artful pattern.
- Other fashion-forward features include a pink ombre faucet and dramatic golden light fixture.
- The quartz countertop sits atop sleek acrylic-front cabinets; a custom corbel was designed to support the breakfast bar.
- Storage solutions include built-in utensil dividers, drawers for plates and bowls and a custom cabinet to maximize space behind the refrigerator.