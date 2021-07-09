Inlow Park closed for upgrades

Lawrence W. Inlow Park is closed until at least December for installation of a new splash pad, two pickleball courts, expanded parking, a new restroom building and more.

The $2.3 million project is the second phase of improvements at the northeast Carmel park, which received new playground structures in 2019. The playground area will not be open during construction.

The upgrades are funded through the Clay Township Impact Program. The $60 million initiative includes funding for improvements at several other parks, a new administration building and museum for the Carmel Fire Dept., expansion of a fiber optic ring and other projects.

Learn more at carmelclayparks.com/reimagining-parks.