Benchmark PT Fishers Clinic Director Chad Schumann inside the new Benchmark Physical Therapy Clinic in Fishers (Photo by Jonathan Matthes)

Benchmark Physical Therapy opens new clinic in Fishers

On June 21, Benchmark Physical Therapy opened its third Indianapolis-area clinic at 8926 E. 96th St., in Fishers. It is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Overseeing the new clinic is director Chad Schumann, 30, who places an emphasis on seeing patients as quickly as possible.

“Our goal is to have availability for people to get in as soon as they need therapy,” he said. “Typically, our timeframe is 24 to 48 hours to getting someone in, and then we focus on a more hands-on approach of working with patients individually, 1-on-1.

“The main focus is to progress them based on their needs and their functional goals to reduce pain and get them back to function as quickly as possible.”

The clinic sees a wide range of patients, including college and high school athletes, the elderly and people who just like to be active on weekends.

Schuman, a former baseball player at Marian University, earned a doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Dayton. He is a native of Celina, Ohio.

“I’ve always had a passion for helping people,” Schumann said. “I grew up in a family that was in the medical field and I just got really into the whole-body health. There’s not that many jobs where you can go and work and help people and ultimately get to where they want to be and appreciate the services that your provide.”

For appointments, call 317-644-3294 or visit benchmark.urpt.com.

