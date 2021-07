Beef and Boards

Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre will present “The Sound of Music” through Aug. 15. For more, visit beefandboards.com

Red Barn Summer Theatre

Red Barn Summer Theatre’s production of “The Marvelous Wonderettes” will run July 8 though July 18 at the Frankfort theatre. For more, visit redbarntheatre.net.

Feinstein’s

Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael presents Don Farrell at 7:30 p.m. July 7 and Lillias White at 7:30 p.m. July 9-10 at the Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel.