Some Guys Pizza to close Carmel restaurant July 11

After 20 years in Carmel, Some Guys Pizza Pasta Grill will close its doors July 11.

Co-owner Nancy Carey said the lease expired June 30 and the Brookshire Village Shoppes owner, KennMar, gave the restaurant, 12552 Gray Rd., some additional time.

“We’re only going to say we couldn’t negotiate with the new owner,” she said.

Brent Benge, KennMar president and CEO, said he is sorry to see the restaurant leave.

“We value Some Guys a tremendous amount,” he said. “We worked with them for at least the last 12 months figuring out a scenario that worked best for them and worked best for us. Unfortunately, neither one of us could come to terms on anything. We’re going to miss them. We’ve got to work diligently to fill that space back up.”

Benge said KennMar does not have another tenant lined up to take the Some Guys Pizza space but that he’s seen interest from businesses in vacancies at the shopping center.

Carey said some of the Some Guys employees will work at the Indianapolis restaurant, 6235 Allisonville Rd. The Indianapolis restaurant celebrated its 32nd anniversary earlier this year.

Carey said the restaurant stayed open for carryout and delivery during the shutdown in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She said carryout business has remained solid, but the dining-in crowd has been smaller since the restaurant reopened for in-person visits in May.

The restaurant also has struggled to maintain its workforce.

“It’s been impossible to find employees,” Carey said. “Maybe it will loosen up pretty soon and people will need to work. We don’t have a second location in mind right now, but who knows? Someone might reach out to us.”

Needler’s Fresh Market, a grocery store set to anchor Brookshire Village Shoppes, is expected to open by August. Last year, the Carmel City Council approved $2.5 million in bonds to help KennMar refresh the aging shopping center. At the time, KennMar officials expected to spend up to $6 million on the project.

The restaurant will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. daily through July 11.