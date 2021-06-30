Ivy Tech Hamilton County receives $196,000 grant for workforce development 

Ivy Tech Foundation recently received a $196,000 grant from a Hamilton County Community Foundation fund to support relief and response effort in Hamilton County through workforce development opportunities.

The grant, from the IU Health Community Impact Investment Project Fund, will support immediate workforce needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as short-term certificate training programs for workers in high-wage and high-demand fields. A large focus will be on health care fields. The grant also will provide scholarships to Hamilton County students to support additional short-term certificate programs at Ivy Tech Hamilton County.

“As we work to establish Ivy Tech Hamilton County as a new standalone campus, we are grateful for our partnership with Hamilton County Community Foundation and IU Health to address the needs of Hamilton County’s workforce,” Ivy Tech Hamilton County Chancellor Stacy Atkinson stated. “The ability to specifically offer scholarships to current and incoming Hamilton County students pursuing either their first career or advancement of their current career at Ivy Tech keeps to our mission. Community support is crucial to the success of our campus and the students pursuing a credential.”

Hamilton County Community Foundation community leadership officer Jeena Siela said the partnership with Ivy Tech will lead to establishing living-wage jobs for low income or underrepresented county residents.

“As Hamilton County continues to grow, it is imperative to focus on inclusive economic growth that supports the pathways to long-term employment for everyone, most importantly for those facing the biggest barriers,” Siela said.

For more, visit ivytech.edu/hamiltoncounty.