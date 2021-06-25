International Movies at Midtown Plaza presents ‘Children of Heaven’

Current Publishing
The International Movies at Midtown Plaza will present “Children of Heaven”  at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. June 26.
The free series was the creation of Tsion Daniel, who is her second term as a member of the Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council.
Daniel, who serves as an event chair, said the series is designed to showcase international cultures and encourage cross-cultural dialogue and awareness.
“Before the video, we play a video of a special introduction with a CMYC representative and usually a guest speaker who explains how the international culture is represented in the movie,” said Daniel, who will be a Carmel High School junior in the fall. “For this showing we have, Asaad Alsaleh, associate professor of Arabic Literature, comparative and cultural studies and the director of Graduate Studies for the department of Middle Eastern languages at the Indiana University Bloomington Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies, as the guest speaker. Alsaleh will make the special introduction to explain how Iranian culture is represented in “Children of Heaven.”
The free series will return July 17 with the movie not yet determined.

