Column: Keeping it clean and simple

Commentary by Bill Bernard

One of the popular trends now is to use clean, crisp-lined fixtures and accessories. In the photo, you’ll notice that not only is the vanity faucet elegantly designed and finished in black, but so is the frame of the mirror and the trim on the shower enclosure (seen in the reflection of the mirror).

Product manufacturers have responded to this trend by producing every imaginable fixture and accessory with elegantly simple designs and finish options. Designing with these relatively simple elements presents two potential aesthetic directions. One direction highlights the clean, crisp lines and uses the surrounding material selections to reinforce the elegantly refined look. The other direction is to allow these relatively simple elements to recess into the background of the design and placing them in conjunction with relatively strong design elements. The relatively strong elements could be vibrant artwork, plush floor coverings, unique furniture pieces, or even boldly colored towels.

In this particular project, we chose to allow the fixtures and black finishes to be the focal point of the design.

Which design direction suits your lifestyle?

Stay home, be moved.