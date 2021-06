Zionsville Cultural District concert series set

The Zionsville Cultural District Summer Concert Series at Lions Park continues at 7 p.m. June 16 with Fruteland Jackson. The rest of the schedule includes June 23: Matt Woods and the Natural Disasters; June 30: Bitter Oak Revival; July 7: Kyle Bledsoe Trio; July 14: Sax Pistols; July 21: Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters; July 28: Beautiful Day — A U2 Tribute Band.

The free concert series at Lincoln Park include Aug 4: Zionsville Concert Band; Aug. 11: Frank Bradford; Aug. 18: Zionsville School of Rock; Aug. 25: Variety Hour ensembles with Kathy and Tim Haines