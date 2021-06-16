Fishers receiving $13 million fewer federal COVID-19 relief funds than expected

Fishers will receive approximately $13 million less through the federal American Rescue Plan than expected. The city has been allocated $6.9 million, although initial estimates in early March indicated that Fishers would receive nearly $20 million.

“We received our initial estimates in the March or April timeframe, then we got our final notice from the (U.S. Dept. of the) Treasury after they had changed some designations, and we saw a significant decrease,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said. “And it is a bit quizzical when you look at other communities similar to our size around the state getting 10 times the amount that we are.”

The cities with the three largest deficits between expectations and reality are all in Hamilton County. Fishers and Carmel are the only two cities in Indiana to be receiving more than $8 million less than initially announced. Noblesville is receiving $7.3 million less than expected.

South Bend had the fourth-largest deficit at $4.3 million less, but South Bend is receiving $58.9 million in funding, nearly triple what Carmel ($7.5 million), Fishers ($6.9 million) and Noblesville ($6.2 million) are receiving combined.

When initially announced, funding for most cities was tied to each city’s population.

Created through the American Rescue Plan, the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund will distribute $350 billion in relief to various municipalities to help cover COVID-19-related expenses and promote economic recovery. In the March estimates, the three Hamilton County cities were in a population-based category.

But the U.S. Dept. of the Treasury adjusted the designations of some cities, including Fishers, and moved them from the population based-category into a county-based category, costing Fishers $13 million.

“Because our money from community block grants flows through the county, the treasury provided a different designation for us, and that’s what reduced our funding significantly,” Fadness said.

Despite Carmel, Fishers and Noblesville being the fifth-, sixth- and 12th-most populous cities in the Indiana, they will receive the 21st-, 22nd- and 25th-most funding in the state.

“All three of us have been around long enough to not spend the money before you get it. We didn’t have any obligations that we weren’t able to meet, but at the same time it’s very frustrating,” Fadness said.

Fadness said Fishers was going to use the funds for one-time capital infrastructure improvements and projects. Fadness and other city officials have reached out to the federal government and Indiana Sen. Todd Young’s office to see if the funding designations can be reevaluated.

The 25 Indiana cities documented in the May Treasury report of appropriated funds, with each city’s estimated population from 2019.

CITY Pop. Expected Funds Actual Funds Diff. Ind. Fund Rank Indianapolis 876K 237.4 M 232.4 M -5 M 1 Fort Wayne 270K 50.7 M 50.8 M +100K 6 Evansville 118K 67.5 M 64.5 M -3 M 3 South Bend 102K 63.2 M 58.9 M -4.3 M 4 Carmel 101K 21.1 M 7.5 M -13.6M 21 Fishers 95K 19.9 M 6.9 M -13 M 22 Bloomington 86.8K 22.3 M 22.1 M -200K 11 Hammond 75.5K 53.3 M 51.4 M -1.9 M 5 Gary 74.9K 83.7 M 80.3 M -3.4 M 2 Lafayette 71.7K 16.7 M 15.9 M -800K 16 Muncie 68 K 31.8 M 32.3 M +500K 8 Noblesville 64.7K 13.5 M 6.2 M -7.3 M 25 Terre Haute 60.6K 38.2 M 35.9 M -2.3 M 7 Greenwood 59.5K 9 M 6.6 M -2.4 M 24 Kokomo 58 K 20.6 M 19.9 M -700K 12 Anderson 54.8K 23.2 M 23.1 M -100 K 10 Elkhart 52.4K 19 M 18 M -1 M 13 W. Lafayette 51 K 11.1 M 11.4 M +300K 19 Mishawaka 50.4K 12 M 11.9 M -100K 17 Columbus 48 K 7.8 M 8.6 M +800K 20 New Albany 36.8K 16.8 M 16.9 M +100K 14 Goshen 34.2K 6.8 M 6.7 M -100K 23 Michigan City 31 K 16.7 M 16.5 M -200K 15 East Chicago 27.8K 33.4 M 31.2 M -2.2M 9 LaPorte 21.6K 11.7 M 11.5 M -200K 18

Fishers funding compared to other cities of similar size around the country.

CITY State Expected Funds Actual Funds Diff. Fall River MA 73 M 69. 6 M -3.4 M Asheville NC 26.1 M 26.3 M +200 K Champaign IL 25.1 M 25.3 M +200 K Miami Beach FL 23.9 M 23.6 M -300 K Norwalk CT 22.1 M 22 M -100 K Fort Smith AR 22.5 M 21.2 M -1.3 M San Leandro CA 19.2 M 18.6 M -600 K Nashua NH 16.6 M 16.1 M -500 K Tracy CA 17.8 M 14.8 M -3 M Deltona FL 15.2 M 14 M -1.2 M Menifee CA 13 M 13.2 M +200 K Kirkland WA 20.3 10.2 M -10.1M Macomb MI 9 M 7.2 M -1.8 M Fishers IN 19.9 M 6.9 M -13 M