Palladium has ‘Audiodacity’ to present livestream

Were it not for the rules of Indianapolis’ largest “battle of the bands” contest, Audiodacity might never have evolved from a standard cover group to one of the state’s most electrifying live acts.

“Since the battle was for bands playing original music, we had two weeks to write five original songs for the first round of the battle,” said Ben Jarvis, a founding member of the seven-piece band. “From that point on, we kept writing and working our originals into our cover sets, and soon after we were on local stages playing entirely original songs.”

That was in 2013, when Audiodacity won the 2013 “Battle of Birdy’s” band competition and has since opened for some of the nation’s top touring acts, including Here Come the Mummies, Grouplove, Dumpstaphunk, The Motet and Ludacris.

On June 19, Audiodacity will perform a free livestream concert at 8 p.m. at the Palladium in Carmel as part of the Live at the Center series. A multi-genre band, the Indianapolis-based septet consists of Jason Ehizokhale (guitar/keyboards/saxophone/vocals), Cody Herring (guitar/trumpet/vocals), Kyle Perkon (drums), Mike Sheldon (bass), Cecily Terhune (saxophone), Adam Woodgett (lead vocals/percussion) and Jarvis (trumpet/vocals).

Audiodacity, which has performed at a variety of music festivals, including Mile of Music, Summer Camp Music Festival, Resonance, Phases of the Moon and Disc Jam, is making its Palladium debut.

“Our style is based in funk and rock but includes hip-hop, jazz, Latin and soul blends,” Jarvis said. “We’ve been called an ‘ultra-fusion’ act, which is one we’ve stuck with. Our goal is always to bring a high-energy performance to our live shows. Though we won’t be able to see everyone watching, we love to imagine folks at home dancing in their living rooms with us.”

For more or to register for the livestream, visit thecenterpresents.org.