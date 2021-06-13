Concerts for a Cause returns June 25

Bruce Kidd enjoys mixing music with goodwill.

Kidd is the co-founder of Concerts for a Cause, which donates proceeds from each concert to a different nonprofit.

“People that love live music and helping people in need is what it’s all about,” Kidd said.

There have been 15 concerts with donations totaling $250,000 to 15 different organizations. The series had been sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the last concert held January 2020.

The first of four 2021 Concerts for a Cause will be held June 25 at the Ambassador House in Heritage Park in Fishers.

“Our guest performer is Griffin House, one of my favorite artists,” Kidd said. “If you like John Mayer, you will like Griffin. It’s normally acoustic folk/pop/rock.”

The opening act will feature Keller & Cole at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. with cocktails and a reception. Griffin House will perform at 8:30 p.m.

“The concert will be an open-air concert in a large-tented pavilion with a fantastic view of the park,” Kidd said. “The tent is plenty big to allow us to space guests appropriately.”

Face masks are optional.

Kidd, a Carmel resident, said 100 percent of ticket purchases will be donated to the Shoe Closet so it can provide new sneakers to thousands of kids living in poverty.

Kidd said the plan is to stage four concerts a year and support different causes.

Tickets are $100 and includes all drinks and food. Attendance is limited to 200 guests with approximately 50 tickets remaining.

The Aug. 27 concert, in the Village of West Clay, will feature Chris Trapper and Eric Pedigo and will benefit the Central Indiana Police Foundation.

The Sept. 25 concert, to be held at Daniel’s Vineyard in McCordsville, will benefit Muscular Dystrophy. The fifth anniversary celebration is set for Nov. 5 at the Vogue in Indianapolis, supporting the Hoosier Burn Camp, Flight 1 and Children’s TherAplay.

For more, visit indyconcertsforacause.org.

