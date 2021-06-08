Nonprofit library to host Juneteenth read-in

By Haley Miller

The Noblesville nonprofit library Gal’s Guide will host a Juneteenth “read-IN” event, paying homage to the civil rights sit-ins of the past to celebrate the upcoming emancipation holiday.

“When people get into a space where they see other people reading, it’s something to experience,” said Leah Leach, the library’s founder and executive director. “I think it’s the idea that we’re all collectively learning something, and we’re celebrating African American heritage and African American struggle to triumph.”

The read-in will be at the Gal’s Guide Library, 123 S. Eighth St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 19. Visitors are welcome to borrow books from the library or bring their own, and they can stop by at any point during the read-in window.

Leach said the library offers a range of African American stories, including triumphs and tragedies, for all ages.

“Any kind of spotlight is good,” Leach said. “There are so many different things that get our attention, but holding it and focusing on a particular event and wanting to strike empathy is really important.”

Visitors can expect to find titles like “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson and “Hair Love” by Matthew A. Cherry, Leach said. They also are encouraged to use the library’s hashtag, #JuneteenthReadIN, to share their books throughout the day.

The read-in will be Gal’s Guide’s first Juneteenth celebration as a nonprofit library.

“Reading creates empathy, and empathy can create change,” Leach said. “We knew because we had a library of great, empathetic material that could really educate and help people, we wanted to offer that and we wanted to offer a space to sit and read together to share that passionate energy together for the day.”

Registration isn’t required. For more, visit galsguide.org.