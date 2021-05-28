Current Publishing
Indianapolis man arrested in Noblesville FedEx truck theft

By on Noblesville Community

Noblesville Police Dept. and Carmel Police Dept. officers arrested Indianapolis resident Benjamin Manderfeld, 32, following a pursuit of a stolen FedEx vehicle.

NPD officers arrived at the Speedway gas station at 510 Westfield Rd. in Noblesville at 2:09 p.m. May 27 after reports of a stolen FedEx vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle a short time later and attempted a traffic stop, but Manderfeld refused to stop. A pursuit  ensued, and NPD officers and Carmel Police Dept. officers apprehended Manderfeld near the intersection of 116th Street and Keystone Avenue in Carmel after the suspect lost control of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Manderfeld was booked into the Hamilton County Jail on preliminary charges of vehicle theft, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

