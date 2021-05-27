Daniel’s Vineyard summer concert series begins June 4

Daniel’s Vineyard reopened to the public last summer, and it will resume weekly Friday night concerts June 4.

Free live music is presented nightly at Daniel’s Vineyard, but those events typically feature a soloist or a duet. The Friday night concerts will feature popular local bands.

“The summer concert series has been a staple for Daniel’s Vineyard, and we kick off the first Friday in June,” Director of Operations Jessica Flesher said. “We just went live last week with the concerts, and tickets are already being purchased.”

The McCordsville vineyard and winery did present concerts last year and followed social distancing guidelines. There are three separate ticket levels available for purchase. Lawn tickets are $15, table tickets are $20 and table with bottle service tickets are $25. Only concert ticket holders can access the area in front of the stage, but the winery will be open to the general public during the concerts.

The concerts are performed at ground level. There was a stage in previous years, but because of noise ordinance issues, Flesher said the bands will perform on a concrete slab. She said next year the winery might explore amphitheater-style of performances.

Purple Veins will perform the first concert of the series. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. and seating starts at 5 p.m. Other bands performing throughout the series are Toy Factory, The Bishops, 45 RPM, Flying Toasters, Gordon Bonham, Dave & Rae, Tad Robinson, Country Summer, Living Proof, Stella Luna, Wendy Reed, Cathy Morris, The Doo!, Nauti Yachtys, My Yellow Rickshaw and BIG 80’s.

No outdoor food or beverages are permitted. Concert-goers will have the option to order food and beverages at Daniel’s Vineyard.

For more, visit danielsvineyard.com.