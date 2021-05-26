CarmelFest Has Talent to become 1-day show

CarmelFest Has Talent will feature a new format this year.

Instead of taking place on two days, the talent show will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. July 4 at the Gazebo stage as part of CarmelFest.

“Since we had to consider the pandemic during our planning, we thought it would be safest to have virtual auditions instead of in person,” said Kelli Lewis, who co-chairs the talent show with Rebecca Wickham. “We’re hoping this makes it easier for contestants since they can make a video on their own time. There also is no semifinal round this year since the competition is only being held on one day.”

The categories for the acts have been adjusted to adults 17 and older, youth 13-16 and children 12 and younger.

Lewis said they are encouraging all vocalists, instrumentalists, solo and group acts to audition. Prize money in each category is $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place.

“After screening the virtual submissions, the judges will pick the top 15 acts from the three age groups to perform their song for the show at the Gazebo,” Lewis said.

Lewis said there could be more finalists in one category than others that make it to the show.

“For instance, if we find that one age group has more acts performing at a higher level, this gives us the flexibility to choose more from that group and fewer from a group that might not have as many strong applicants,” Lewis said. “That’s why we no longer say that it’s the top five in each category, but the top 15 who are chosen to perform in the final competition. That being said, we have to choose at least three from each category, so that we can award first, second and third prize for each age group. By doing this, we have found that we can have a more entertaining show and can really showcase the best talent.”

The deadline for virtual submissions is June 10 at midnight. There is a $30 per act entry fee. For more, visit carmelfest.net/carmelfest-has-talent-2.