Central Indiana Vintage Vehicles Father’s Day Car Show set for June 20

The Central Indiana Vintage Vehicles members learned the hard way from its first car show in 1990

“A lot was learned from that show, like shade is preferred over blacktop, restrooms are a requirement, not an after-thought, and the availability of food and drinks on-site is a necessity,” said Larry Grabb, a charter member who serves on the board of directors. “A glimpse of any car show calendar showed that every summer Saturday was filled to the gills with car shows. Competition was certainly there. At some point, a member suggested we hold our show on a Sunday. There were zero car shows on Sunday. At the same time, it was decided to utilize Father’s Day as the annual date for the CIVV show.

“What better thing to do for a dad, husband, etc., than to bring him to a car show?”

The CIVV began holding the Father’s Day Car Show in 1991 on the grass in the shade at Forest Park in Noblesville. The 2020 show was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the show will go on this year with 30th the annual event from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 20 at Forest Park.

The show is for cars built prior to 1996 and/or customized or altered. Pre-registration is $7 and ends June 6. The cost to register the cars after that date is $10.

All proceeds from the show goes to Elysian Foundation, or use in assisting those of Normal Life of Sheridan, a residential facility for the severely brain-injured. More than $95,000 has been donated.

The categories are best of show, best interior, best paint and best engine. There are 20 additional awards given. The cost to sponsor an award is $50 for the four main categories and $25 for the others.

“This is a show with the focus on showing cars, having fun, raising money for charity and providing a unique entertainment alternative for all dads to enjoy on their day,” said Grabb, a Noblesville resident.

Grabb supplies the music from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s.

“The first couple of years we had DJs and it was $500 each time,” Grabb said. “I’ve been a rock ‘n’ roll fanatic forever. That’s what I’ve been doing since 1993 or 1994.

There is a playground, swimming pool and miniature golf and hiking trails at Forest Park. Food and soft drinks are sold by the Noblesville Lions Club.

Registration is 9 a.m. to noon on the day of show with the awards at 2:30 p.m. For more, visit civv.club.