Carmel Clay Historical Society’s garden tour returns in June

Carmel Clay Historical Society Executive Director Debbie Gangstad’s plan was to make a garden tour an annual fundraiser.

After holding one in 2019, the event could not be held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the tour is returning from 5 to 7:30 p.m. June 11 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12. In the event of rain, the tour will still be presented, but if weather conditions are too severe, June 13 is the makeup date.

“Almost all the gardens have perennials,” Gangstad said. “Some are sunny gardens, some are shady gardens. There are some vegetable gardens included as well.”

The four gardens on the garden tour are on Emily Way in Woodland Springs; 1st Avenue NW in the Carmel Arts & Design District; and Wedgewood Lane off of North Gray Road (two gardens).

“At the one address with two gardens, a mother has a garden, and her daughter-in-law has a garden behind it,” Gangstad said. “The daughter-in-law has chickens as well.”

The gardens are approximately 10 minutes driving time apart. Gangstad estimated it would take 20 minutes to view each stop on the tour.

In addition to the homeowners, some members of the Hamilton County Master Gardener Association will attend as guides.

“They’ll help (guests) know what different plants are, maybe have an idea how to take care of them and where to get them,” Gangstad said. “If you are an experienced gardener, you might get some ideas for your garden. If you are an inexperienced gardener, you might get some ideas on how to start one. It will be a fun outdoor activity.”

Gangstad said social distancing will be practiced.

Tickets are $20 and can only be used once at each garden. For more, visit carmelclayhistory.org.