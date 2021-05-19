Current Publishing
Westfield Chamber conducts annual Share the Love luncheon

The Westfield Chamber of Commerce will conduct its annual Share the Love luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20 at the Indianapolis Executive Airport, 11329 Ind. 32, Zionsville.

The luncheon will bring together 24 organizations and charities throughout Hamilton County and will allow attendees to speak with the organizational leaders and learn how to get involved. Registration isn’t required.

Nonprofits registered to attend are Cabin Counseling, Carters Play Place, CIRTA, Crossroads Church, the Westfield Education Foundation, Good Samaritan Network, HAND, Heart and Soul Free Clinic, Indiana Parkinson’s Foundation, the O’Conner House, Parent University, Prevail, PrimeLife Enrichment, Purdue for Life Foundation, Secret Families of Hamilton County, Shephard’s Center, Student Impact, Trinity Free Clinic, the Westfield Wellbeing Coalition, Westfield Green Together, Westfield Library Foundation, Westfield Welcome, Westfield Youth Assistance Program and Women of Westfield.

For more, visit westfield-chamber.org.

