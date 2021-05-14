ISDH reports 925 additional COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Dept. of Health today announced 925 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 733,591 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the new coronavirus.

To date, 13,049 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 16 since yesterday. Another 417 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,441,717 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,436,875 on Thursday. A total of 10,134,102 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Mobile vaccination clinics will be held this week on the following schedule:

Today-Monday:

Marion County:

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

INDYCAR parking lot

4551 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, IN 46222

Today-Saturday:

Kosciusko County

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Center Lake Pavilion

119 E. Canal St., Warsaw, IN 46580

Elkhart County:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tolson Center

1320 Benham Ave., Elkhart, IN 46516

Hoosiers can obtain a vaccine without an appointment at participating clinics. Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free UBER ride. Call 2-1-1 or 866-211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments.

As of today, a total of 4,740,534 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,483,570 first doses and 2,256,964 individuals who are fully vaccinated.