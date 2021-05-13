Current Publishing
Airtron
You are at:»»»Fishers man in custody from May 5 gunfire incident

Fishers man in custody from May 5 gunfire incident

0
By on Fishers Community

A Fishers man is in custody after discharging a firearm in the Flats at Fishers, 9588 Ambleside Dr., on the morning of May 5.

Buckner

The suspect, Tyreik Buckner, 19, was arrested May 10 by the Fishers Police Dept. Detectives stated in the official report that Buckner allegedly “fired (a) gun during an argument with another man. The victim was not injured. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Jail without incident.”

The report alleges Buckner fired the firearm inside the apartment and outside the apartment in the parking lot.

Buckner faces four charges — three felonies and one misdemeanor. The felonies are attempted murder, attempted aggravated battery and criminal recklessness. The misdemeanor is criminal mischief. Buckner is being held in the Hamilton County Jail.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts

×