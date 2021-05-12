Hazelrigg opens Pilates studio in downtown Noblesville

Meg Hazelrigg has found a new home for her Pilates instruction.

Hazelrigg owns Core Concepts Fitness, which had its grand opening May 1 in the lower level at 840 Logan St. in downtown Noblesville.

“I am so excited to be on the square of Noblesville and be a part of the growth of our community,” Hazelrigg said.

Hazelrigg is the lone instructor, teaching 10 classes at the studio each week. Pilates, a fitness system developed by Joseph Pilates in the early 20th century, involves precise moves, specific breathing techniques, concentration and control.

Hazelrigg, a Noblesville resident, teaches four classes on Monday and Wednesday and two on Friday.

“I create every class specific to the needs and wants of clients that attend,” Hazelrigg said. “I am continuing virtual classes and I am reaching clients from Illinois to North Carolina with the virtual program. I never thought I would be filming myself. Now, I am so grateful that I can teach clients that are unable to make it to in-person classes.”

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, she taught classes in Cicero. When the pandemic forced gathering restrictions in March 2020, she moved her classes to a virtual platform so that she could continue providing instruction.

“It was a great way to help clients stay active,” she said. “In July, I began offering outdoor classes here at our home outside our barn. I moved all of my Pilates equipment to our barn, and I taught classes outdoors. We all wanted to continue to de-stress, maintain strength and connect with others when connections were so limited. We were able to move into the barn and I purchased heaters to keep us warm this past winter. We bonded while embracing the elements. It got hot late summer and it got cold mid-winter, and we grew together and stayed fit.

“We were all sad when it was time to leave the barn. It was the lemonade we made out of lemons.”

Hazelrigg has been a physical therapist since 1998.

“I love what I do,” she said. “I will continue to serve Indiana through Indiana First Steps. I see children (from infant to age 3) in their homes and work with kids with medical diagnoses that affect development as well as kids who have delays in meeting their gross motor milestones without an underlying medical condition.”

For more, visit coreconceptsfitness.net.