ATI gears up for Drive-In Theatre concert

The first Actors Theatre of Indiana Drive-in Theatre concert of 2021 has a fitting May theme.

“All music with the theme of highways, byways and cars in honor of the Indy 500,” said Cynthia Collins, ATI co-founder with Judy Fitzgerald and Don Farrell.

The “Start Your Engines” concert is set for 7:30 p.m. May 14 at the Monon Square Shopping Center in Carmel.

Some of the music featured will be by The Beach Boys, Aretha Franklin, Bruce Springsteen and Wilson Pickett.

For example, Collins will sing “Mustang Sally.” Fitzgerald will perform “Freeway of Love” and Farrell will sing “Life is a Highway.”

Matt Branic, who will sing “Thunder Road,” will join the ATI co-founders as a vocalist. This is Branic’s first appearance with ATI, but he has appeared in several theater productions in the Indianapolis area. Accompanying the singers will be Terry Woods, keyboard; Terrance Mayhue, drums; and Greg Gegogeine, bass.

ATI began Drive-In Theatre concerts in the fall of 2020 to provide socially distant entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our past Drive-In concerts have been very well received and it’s proven how important it is to have opportunities to bring our community together,” Farrell said. “Music really does heal during challenging times, so it has been healthy for the performers as well as our patrons who attend. The entire ATI team has learned with each presentation how to improve the quality of the experience we are trying to create for our patrons, whether it’s how we present the music to the technical aspect of video and frequency for patrons to listen in their cars during the late fall, to how we offer quality touch points in hospitality, crowd control and implementing the overall Drive-In experience.”

Two more Drive-In Theatre concerts are scheduled with “Our Fathers’ Favorites” June 18 and “Summer Fun” July 16. Dwight Lightning and the Conch City All-Stars will join in the July 16 concert.

Collins said there will be Indy 500 trivia and prizes awarded.

Sponsors include United Fidelity Bank, City of Carmel, Shell Barger Re/Max Realtor and Jim Winner.

For more, visit atistage.org.