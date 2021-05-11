Local church collects disaster relief kits

Second Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis has partnered with Church World Service to promote community involvement in assembling disaster recovery kits that can be issued whenever crises arise.

“Our church is very outreach mission-oriented, and this just takes our commitment to the next level in terms of not just people in our congregation creating these kits, but also allowing anyone in central Indiana to help out and participate,” said Celia Booher, Second Presbyterian’s communication coordinator.

Second Presbyterian Church will serve as a collection site for the kits. Anyone can collect the items for one of the three kit templates, assemble the kits at their convenience and drop off the filled kits at Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 North Meridian St. Information about what goes into each kit, including shopping lists, can be found at cwskits.org. Second Presbyterian collect kits from May 17 to 29.

“We’ve all heard news about a flood or horrific storm and wished we knew how to help those who have been affected,” the Rev. David Berry, associate pastor of mission for Second Presbyterian Church, stated in a media release. “Anyone can assemble clean-up buckets, hygiene kits, or school kits and bring them to the north parking lot at Second. We’ll transport them to the CWS warehouse so they will be ready to deliver if the need arises.”