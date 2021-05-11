ISDH reports 687 additional COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Dept. of Health today announced 687 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 730,969 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the new coronavirus.

To date, 13,018 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 15 since yesterday. Another 416 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,427,454 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,424,578 on Monday. A total of 10,050,352 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 16 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Mobile vaccination clinics will be held this week on the following schedule:

Today-Sunday (Pfizer and Moderna*):

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

INDYCAR parking lot

4551 W. 16th St.

Indianapolis, IN 46222

*Moderna doses are second doses for people previously vaccinated at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Today-Saturday (Pfizer vaccine):

Kosciusko County

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Center Lake Pavilion

119 E. Canal St.

Warsaw, IN 46580

Elkhart County

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tolson Center

1320 Benham Ave.

Elkhart, IN 46516

Today-Thursday (Moderna vaccine):

Clark County

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Community Action of Southern Indiana

201 E. 15th St.

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Tipton County

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tipton County Fairgrounds

1200 S. Main St.

Tipton, IN 46072

Allen County

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

McMillen Park

3901 Abbott St.

Fort Wayne, IN 46806

Today-Thursday (Johnson & Johnson vaccine):

Lake County

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hobart High School

2211 E. 10th St.

Hobart, IN 46342

Hoosiers can obtain a vaccine without an appointment at participating clinics. Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free UBER ride. Call 2-1-1 or 866-211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments.

As of today, a total of 4,618,946 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,451,687 first doses and 2,167,259 individuals who are fully vaccinated.