Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael to celebrate grand opening 

Hotel Carmichael and the City of Carmel invite the community to celebrate the grand opening of Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael, central Indiana’s newest entertainment club inside the new boutique hotel at Carmel City Center. The opening will feature four days of music from Emmy and Grammy nominated performer Michael Feinstein, who owns and operates similar clubs in New York and California and nationally known singer, songwriter and actress Storm Large of Pink Martini fame. The grand opening weekend begins with a May 13 champagne toast, ribbon cutting and a sold-out performance by Feinstein. It continues May 14-15, with two nights of performances by Large and will culminate with a joint performance by Feinstein and Large on stage May 16.

“We are so excited to celebrate the grand opening of this fabulous and timeless supper club that will provide Carmel residents and visitors with a chance to experience the sounds of the American Songbook, brought to life by Michael Feinstein and some of the nation’s top performers,” stated Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard. “This club is an integral part of the Hotel Carmichael, which is inspired by the Songbook throughout and helps solidify Carmel’s status as the best place to embrace the era of the world’s greatest music.”

Feinstein’s is located on the lower level of Hotel Carmichael. It is billed as an upscale dinner cabaret where visitors and hotel guests can experience classic dining at its best in a creative and inspiring space, sophisticated ambiance and lively entertainment. The intimate venue features 150 seats, but due to COVID restrictions, only 75 will be available for these shows. Each seat has a view of the stage and includes a private dining area available for small gatherings and corporate outings.

“Like we do with our clubs in Manhattan, California and San Francisco, our goal is to bring to life the Great American Songbook on stage and it is perhaps most appropriate to do this in Carmel, where the American Songbook Foundation is headquartered,” stated Feinstein, the founder of the Great American Songbook Foundation. “Here in Carmel, we strive to continue building our collection of musical archives from the 1920s through the ‘60s and beyond – the music we grew up with and the culture that has had such a powerful influence on music and performers today.”

From recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to his Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series and concerts spanning the globe – in addition to his appearances at iconic venues such as The White House, Buckingham Palace, Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall and Sydney Opera House – his work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time.

Here is the preliminary schedule of events at the Hotel Carmichael.

May 13

4 p.m. – Champagne Toast at Adagio Lounge, just off the main lobby at the Hotel Carmichael. This event is open to the public and will feature a free champagne toast and a musical celebration of the American Songbook.

– Champagne Toast at Adagio Lounge, just off the main lobby at the Hotel Carmichael. This event is open to the public and will feature a free champagne toast and a musical celebration of the American Songbook. 4:30 p.m. – Ribbon cutting and grand opening of Feinstein’s in the main lobby of Hotel Carmichael, open to the community, with Mayor Jim Brainard, Michael Feinstein, hotel management and city officials.

– Ribbon cutting and grand opening of Feinstein’s in the main lobby of Hotel Carmichael, open to the community, with Mayor Jim Brainard, Michael Feinstein, hotel management and city officials. 5 p.m. – Feinstein’s officially opens for opening night on the lower level of the Hotel Carmichael. Open to those who have tickets for the show that night. (The event is already sold out).

May 14-15

Storm Large of Pink Martini fame will take the stage for two nights of entertainment at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 16

Michael Feinstein and Storm Large will join together for a special show on stage, celebrating the greatest songs of the Songbook era at 6 p.m.