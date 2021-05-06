Hoosier Mobility Solutions specializes in mobility products and services

Besides quality products and an ownership team steeped in industry experience, Hoosier Mobility Solutions co-founder Jason Bond attributes another quality for what he feels sets the family-owned business apart from competitors.

“HMS prides itself on our high level of customer service,” said Bond, who has spent 20 years in the health care industry. “We go above and beyond to meet the distinctive needs of each individual patient and family.

“We take the time to listen to our customers, learn what their current and future needs are and put together a custom solution that is tailored to provide what they need.”

Owned and operated by Bond and his wife Jennifer Bond and family friend Angela Dodson, Hoosier Mobility Solutions opened Feb. 1 at 162 W. Carmel Dr. in Carmel. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was conducted April 1 for the new business, which serves the nine-county Indianapolis metropolitan area.

With an emphasis on personalized care and customization, Hoosier Mobility Solutions sells a wide range of mobility products, including power scooters, lift chairs, power wheelchairs, stairlifts, mobility ramps, patient lifts and compression and diabetic products, among other items.

“Having spent the past 20 years in the health care industry, including the last seven-plus years in the senior care market, I’ve seen an increase in the need for health care equipment and resources for patients and their families,” Bond said. “As a result, we were looking for an opportunity to use that background and experience to provide products and services to meet the needs of patients.

“HMS allows me to be a part of something I enjoy, which is working with patients and families to customize unique solutions that increase their freedom and improves their quality of life.”

Although Hoosier Mobility Solutions has only been open for a few months, Bond said the business has been warmly received by customers, the health care industry and the area business community at large.

“The local response has been tremendous,” Bond said. “The feedback and support we’ve received from the community, each of the local chambers (of commerce) and health care providers in the area has been extremely positive.”

In addition to selling products, Hoosier Mobility Solutions also offers rental and repair services.

“Hoosier Mobility Solutions is a local, family-owned company dedicated to helping people access their independence through a variety of customized mobility solutions,” Bond said. “Our goal is to provide the aging-in-place and rehabilitation markets with exceptional service and tailored solutions that cater to the unique needs of each individual patient.”

For more, visit hoosiermobility.com.