ISDH reports 1,250 additional COVID

The Indiana State Dept. of Health today announced 1,250 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 711,787 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the new coronavirus, following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 12,844 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of four from the previous day. Another 408 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,347,994 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,343,166 on Wednesday. A total of 9,553,973 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

As of today, a total of 3,887,012 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,233,214 first doses and 1,653,798 individuals who are fully vaccinated.