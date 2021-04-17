Carmel High School students join group aiming to address statewide climate issues

By Ashleigh Swan

A group of Carmel High School students has joined a new climate change organization called Confront the Climate Crisis.

The group was founded in September 2020 when the environmental organization West Lafayette Climate Strikes reached out to environmental clubs throughout Indiana about partnering to address statewide issues.

Carmel High School student Chenyao Liu joined the group in November 2020 when it hosted its first large meeting.

“I wanted to join Confront the Climate Crisis because I wanted to help create change in my state,” Liu said. “I felt like it was an organization that would be able to do something.”

Liu and other members of the group attended their first event on March 19 outside the Indiana Statehouse. The goal was to declare a climate emergency and deliver a letter to Gov. Eric Holcomb to demand a meeting to discuss Indiana’s future climate policy.

Liu said Indiana needs a group that advocates for environmental reform in the Hoosier state.

“We talk about polar bears dying, but we don’t talk about how climate change is affecting us right here in Indiana,” she said.

Lui said the group’s next gathering will be an art and climate action-based event likely held in May.

Learn more at confronttheclimatecrisis.com.