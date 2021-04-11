Virtual Carmel Gala to benefit Carmel Youth Assistance Program

By Grady Michael Gaynor

The annual Carmel Gala “Design Bright Futures” is going virtual this year, with the event set for 7 p.m. April 24. Proceeds will benefit the Carmel Youth Assistance Program.

Since 2015, CYAP has strived to strengthen local youth and families through community involvement by working in collaboration with the Carmel Clay Schools, the City of Carmel and the Hamilton County Superior Court. CYAP connects families and youth to various resources including mentoring, tutoring, mental health support, food and clothing assistance, financial assistance and much more.

“I am looking forward to a safe and fun virtual event to help support the youth in Carmel,” said Melanie Brewer, CYAP ex-officio board member and chair of the events committee. “This program works year-round to ensure youth and their families have what they need to be successful, healthy and happy through mentoring, tutoring and resource connections.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s gala was canceled. While many individual and business donors have stepped in to help, the success of this year’s gala is imperative for CYAP to achieve its goals for the year, Brewer said.

“After a year of cancellations and uncertainty about holding in-person events in 2020, it was top priority to hold a successful fundraiser in 2021,” Brewer said. “It’s the support of our community partners, board members and volunteers that makes this event come together.”

Register for the event at CarmelGala.org or text “CarmelGala21” to 243725. Tickets are free and provide access to pre-purchase charcuterie boards and floral arrangements to enjoy the night of the event.

The gala will feature raffle tickets that can be purchased for a chance to win a Kate Spade Tote, Coach Handbag, $500 MetalMark Fine Jewelry gift card, bottles of Blanton’s Bourbon and other items. Silent auction bidding opened April 9.