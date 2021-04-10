Current Publishing
Noblesville breaks ground on Nexus project

By on Noblesville Business Local

On April 6, city officials broke ground on the $50-plus million Nexus multifamily complex on the site of the former Marsh building at the northwest quadrant of Ind. 32 and River Road. From left, Noblesville Community & Economic Development Director Sarah Reed, Cityscape Residential Managing Partner Brian Cranor, Mayor Chris Jensen, Cityscape Residential Managing Partner and founder Jim Thomas and Noblesville Economic Development Director Andrew Murray. (Submitted photo)

The City of Noblesville and Cityscape Residential broke ground April 6 on Nexus, a public/private residential investment to the downtown area on the west side of the White River. The development, which is along River Road and Ind. 32, is designed to transform the site of a former Marsh building and parking lot into a multifamily living complex.

Mayor Chris Jensen speaks to the crowd about the 287 luxury apartments and 36,000 square feet of commercial space included in the Nexus project.

“Nexus will drive economic development to our western anchor of the downtown area and bring energy back to a currently idle location,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen stated. “In partnership with Cityscape, we are able to turn around an underutilized space close to the heart of our downtown by enhancing the quality of life and sense of place in this area.”

Nexus is public/private partnership projected to be a $50-plus million investment. The mixed-use development includes 287 luxury apartments and 36,000 square feet of commercial space.

The project will have amenities including extensive coworking space for residents in multiple configurations; conference rooms for resident use; swimming pool; exercise room; fitness-on demand workouts; bike storage and repair; fitness classes; pet spas; outdoor grills; and downtown connectivity with convenient trail access to the White River Greenway, Forest Park and Morse Reservoir.

Construction is anticipated to be completed by winter 2022.

A rendering of the $50-plus million Nexus project.

