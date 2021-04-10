Noblesville breaks ground on Nexus project

The City of Noblesville and Cityscape Residential broke ground April 6 on Nexus, a public/private residential investment to the downtown area on the west side of the White River. The development, which is along River Road and Ind. 32, is designed to transform the site of a former Marsh building and parking lot into a multifamily living complex.

“Nexus will drive economic development to our western anchor of the downtown area and bring energy back to a currently idle location,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen stated. “In partnership with Cityscape, we are able to turn around an underutilized space close to the heart of our downtown by enhancing the quality of life and sense of place in this area.”

Nexus is public/private partnership projected to be a $50-plus million investment. The mixed-use development includes 287 luxury apartments and 36,000 square feet of commercial space.

The project will have amenities including extensive coworking space for residents in multiple configurations; conference rooms for resident use; swimming pool; exercise room; fitness-on demand workouts; bike storage and repair; fitness classes; pet spas; outdoor grills; and downtown connectivity with convenient trail access to the White River Greenway, Forest Park and Morse Reservoir.

Construction is anticipated to be completed by winter 2022.