Opinion: A roundabout way of safety

Commentary by Jeff Worrell

As Carmel considers roundabout safety in future spending, I wondered if civility could be considered a valuable tool along with raised crosswalks, speed and rapid flashing beacons. The driving attitude we deploy as we navigate through Carmel’s 153 roundabout intersections does play a significant role in making sure everyone gets to their destination safely.

The Carmel Civility Project encourages citizens in all interactions to practice empathy, courtesy, patience, hospitality and respect for each other without the need to punish, even when we disagree.

With a spirit of empathy and patience, I hope we can remember not everyone in our community is comfortable or familiar with roundabouts. So, when a mistake is made, communicating to fellow drivers with a well-known finger hand gesture is just a waste of time. Instead, ease up on the gas and yield, regardless of who was at fault. And publicizing your outrage with an all-the-way-around humiliation horn is needless when a gentle tap for safety will do.

Speeding up to get into the roundabout just barely before the car to your left is uncivil and dangerous. Slowing down is not only helpful to all concerned, but it is safer for pedestrians who may or may not be there when you are.

While raised crosswalks are valuable, they also are expensive. Consider civility as a wise and responsible investment for our community.