Flying high: Metropolitan airport in Fishers expands to meet increased demand

Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport off Allisonville Road in Fishers has seen increasing demand from corporate customers who have business in the northern suburbs and prefer to land somewhere a little more convenient than the main airport south of Speedway.

To help meet that demand, airport operator Tom Wood Aviation recently completed construction on a new hangar dedicated to corporate customers. General Manager Tom McCord said the hangar is 12,000 square feet and is large enough to fit planes up to 26-feet tall.

“This is the first new hangar built on this airport in over 20 years,” he said. “So, it’s good to see some growth at the airport. And you know, we’re getting two new instrument-landing approach systems this coming winter and hoping that one day we can get a runway extension. But even without that, right now there’s still a need for corporate airplane hangar space.”

McCord said the airport sees small, midsize and super-midsize jets, but until a runway extension is complete, it can’t accommodate the largest corporate jets. The new hangar can fit pretty much any of the planes that land at the airport, 9913 Willow View Rd.

“We didn’t want to build something and then have it be too small right off the bat,” he said. “We didn’t overbuild, but it certainly can accommodate a lot of different airplanes that use the metropolitan airport.”

McCord said the airport’s typical corporate customers travel to do business in Fishers or Carmel.

“They can land here (and) be more efficient,” he said. “(It’s) way less time consuming than dealing with (Indianapolis International Airport) and all the traffic that you have to deal with out there and then having to drive across town. So, the strategic location of this airport is fantastic for the north side.”

Depending on the size of the jets, the new hangar can fit between three to 10 planes at a time. Hangars offer protection and security for the planes, McCord said, just like parking a car in a garage rather than in the driveway.

There is demand, too. McCord said Tom Wood Aviation already is building a list of reservations.

In another hangar a few minutes’ walk away, a large corporate jet was parked in the middle of several historic aircraft the company has preserved, including World War II fighters. McCord said that hangar is used for employee events and community fundraisers.

The airport itself has a long history. McCord said it was built in the mid-1950s as a private airport before it became part of the Indianapolis Airport Authority. Tom Wood Aviation has been the fixed-base operator since 2011.

“We’re a maintenance service center… we’re fuel sales, flight school — we’ve got 13 airplanes in our flight school,” he said. “We do aircraft sales, private jet charters and some management of airplanes for people that use it for their business or personal.”

McCord said private airplane travel has grown since the company took over operations.

“I think once you’ve had a bad experience on the airlines, if you can justify the private travel expense, most people don’t want to go back to the airlines,” he said. “So, having that opportunity, plus the time savings of being this close to your home or your business with a smaller satellite airport, is a really big edge.”

The company’s flight school is different than most, he said.

“We’re heavier on people that always wanted to learn to fly (and) finally can afford to fly — have a second home, fly for business — as opposed to the career-track student who’s just wanting to go be an airline pilot or something like that,” he said. “We do a fair amount of (career-track students), but the makeup of our school leans heavier on the other side.”

He said flight school students can earn everything from a private pilot’s license to a multi-engine license and can even become flight instructors.

“However far you want to go in your flight training desires, we can handle that,” he said.

That includes a quick lesson for people who want the one-time experience of flying a plane.

“The discovery flights are very popular,” he said. “We get young kids to grandparents, and people that will do it together. It’s a great way to get a taste for (flying).”

For more, visit TomWoodAviation.com.

New Corporate Hangar

The newest hangar at Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport includes:

• 100 feet by 120 feet of floor space

• 100-foot-wide door with a clear opening height of 26 feet

• Climate control

• Access to maintenance, refueling and concierge services

• Access for corporate travelers and businesses in the Midwest

For more, including rental space availability, contact General Manager Tom McCord at 317-688-6301 or [email protected].