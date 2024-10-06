Community Health launches new identity verification

Community Health Network recently announced a new partnership with CLEAR, a secure identity platform, with a goal of streamlining password reset processes and improving identity verification.

Health care service desks are frequently targeted by individuals pretending to be employees or patients in attempts to reset passwords and gain unauthorized access to information, according to the announcement. To combat these threats, Community is moving away from multi-factor authentication, which verifies devices, to CLEAR Verified, which verifies the individual.

“We are taking an important step to secure our network by ensuring that both employees and patients are exactly who they claim to be when accessing sensitive systems,” stated Rick Copple, senior vice president and chief information officer. “This new approach is essential for safeguarding our data, systems and the care we provide.”

The rollout of CLEAR at Community began in September, starting with password reset processes for Community employees, eventually expanding to patient access and visitor registration. Initial enrollment is a quick process — users take a selfie and upload a photo ID, such as a driver’s license or passport. Once enrolled, identity verification can be completed instantly by taking a selfie.

“We’re proud to introduce a system that significantly enhances security while simplifying the experience for our staff and patients,” Copple stated. “This technology not only protects our network from unauthorized access but also makes it easier for everyone to use our services.”

Community Health has facilities in various communities in central Indiana, including Avon, Carmel, Fishers, Lawrence Township and Noblesville.

For more, visit ecommunity.com.