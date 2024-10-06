Artist’s touch: Noblesville-based creative’s work draws national attention

From serving in the U.S. Marines to working as a stuntman in feature films to becoming a successful artist, Carmel resident Gavin Goode has worked hard to establish his career.

Goode, 48, is a full-time artist who operates his business, SemperFly Studios, out of LDR Studios, a creative production company in Noblesville. He recently had the opportunity to create a painting to honor victims of the World Trade Center terrorist attacks.

“The (National Guard) reached out to me and asked me if I would do a commemorative piece for the victims of the World Trade Center,” Goode said. “We figured we would do a 10-foot sheet of copper like how the Statue of Liberty is copper. We unveiled it in New York (on) Sept. 11. After that, we hopped on a train to Washington, D.C., and hung it in the National Guard Museum at 1 Massachusetts Ave. So, that’s where it’s going to live forever.”

Goode said it took 450 hours to paint the piece, which is titled “Liberty.”

“(The 450 hours) doesn’t take into consideration the logistics of shipping, loading, creating the design, time, the framing and buying all the materials,” Goode said.

Goode said the painting was one of his favorite pieces. He has painted for customers nationwide, including by celebrities such as American singer-songwriter Usher and actor Mark Wahlberg. He also has worked with several charities.

“Because I’m a former Marine, the fact that the government reached out to me to do something again just smashes all the celebrity stuff I do,” Goode said. “Nothing is going to touch that for quite some time.”

Goode attended the Academy of Art and Design in Tampa, Fla., and began his artistic career by working in interior design. He launched SemperFly Studios in 2006 and he has been operating out of LDR studios since 2021.

“Things were going good beforehand, but once I came to Noblesville and LDR, that’s when it really, really started showing some promise,” Goode said.

Clark Crosser, founder of LDR Studios, said having Goode in the space has benefited the business.

“For 18 months, I came in here and I was by myself doing things on my own,” Crosser said. “Gavin and I just hit it off because we’re always trying to figure out how to scale up a project. It just has added to this community. And we’re building a community, for sure.”

Goode specializes in fine art and is known for hand painting on surfaces like stainless steel, copper and canvas.

“I think with my acting background and knowing how and who to talk to helped with the arts and the entertainment, and then partnering up with charities,” Goode said. “SemperFly Studios does a ton of work with local and international charities.”

Goode works only on commission and doesn’t sell pieces. He said he has several projects on the horizon but is taking a break this month after a busy summer.

“I am wrapping up some huge projects. I did five events in five weeks,” Goode said. “I worked three-and-a-half months straight without taking a day off on the New York piece. I am doing a piece for the band Motörhead. They lost their lead singer, (Lemmy), a while back, and we’re going to fly that out to LA and give it to them. I’ve got a lot of things coming up and a couple of little business ventures I am starting.”

Goode wants to work with more charities and local artists. He has created contract pieces for some charities and has also donated pieces.

“Whatever charity comes across my desk, or whoever comes and knocks on the door, I’ll work with them,” Goode said. “I don’t turn away from charities. I definitely want to do more with philanthropy and more with charities. I want to spread my wings a little bit with what has been learned from this last year and see what kind of impact I can make nationally. I have some international things in the works, so I just want to sort of capitalize on this year’s success and see what happens from that.”

Goode said LDR Studios has helped him get his business off the ground.

“Once I brought the company to Noblesville and met creatives in this area, it really helped with not only business but the impact I could have,” Goode said. “It’s just tough to put it into words. I’m just super thankful to be out here.”

For more, visit ldrstudios.com or semperflystudios.com.

Finding his passion

Noblesville artist Gavin Goode has always had a passion for art, and he now enjoys being his own boss. He said he has recently realized the impact his charity work can have.

“I’ve started to be more mindful about what I’m doing,” Goode said. “It’s not just selfies and popping champagne. At the end of some events, kids have to go back to less-than-perfect conditions with disabilities.”

Goode credits his military background for staying focused.

“I don’t look at it as a free-thinking artist when coming into things. It’s definitely sort of a business mindset,” Goode said. “Once we can get all of that out of the way and get going, it’s mandatory. I have to create. There’s no way I could just stop and turn that off. So, where does that come from? Maybe practice, maybe something else, I don’t know.”