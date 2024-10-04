Zionsville grad starts in “They Don’t Pay? We Won’t Pay!” at Butler University

The Butler University Department of Theatre will open its 2024–25 season Oct. 9 with Dario Fo’s “They Don’t Pay? We Won’t Pay!”

Zionsville Community High School graduate and Butler University Department of Theatre senior Hannah Luciani stars as Margherita in the show.

“It has been a joy to work with our guest artists from Europe and hone my skills as a comedic actress,” Luciani stated. “The physical nature and the precise timing required when performing a play of this type are challenging but invigorating. This has been a wonderful experience.”

Set in Italy in 1974, the play satirizes consumer backlash against high prices and explores themes such as the role of women in society, inflation, unemployment and class division. Despite the serious subject matter, the play draws on traditions of Commedia Dell’Arte and the Theatre of the Absurd, where serious messages are delivered in a ridiculous fashion.

“They Don’t Pay? We Won’t Pay!” is directed by Christel DeHaan Visiting International Theatre Artists Jos Houben and Emily Wilson of Paris. The internationally renowned performing and directing duo have been directing this production as well as teaching classes in the Butler Department of Theatre. Houben recently presented his one-man-show “The Art of Laughter” during Butler Theatre Day.

The production will be presented Oct. 9 through Oct. 13 at the Lilly Hall Studio Theatre, 4600 Sunset Ave. on the campus of Butler University. The Wednesday evening performance is free of charge but tickets must still be reserved.

Tickets for other performances are $20 for the public and $10 for students with ID. Purchase tickets at Clowes Memorial Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday or at the door.

Learn more at butlerartscenter.org.