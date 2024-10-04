IYSA Grand Royale fundraiser coming to Carmel

By Samantha Kupiainen

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse for Teens, more than 4,000 people younger than 21 die every year of causes connected to alcohol. In the Hoosier state, the Indiana Youth Services Association works to educate teens and young adults on the dangers of underage drinking, drugs and destructive behaviors and bring that statistic down through a program called Make Good Decisions.

To benefit Make Good Decisions, IYSA will present its annual fundraiser, The Grand Royale, formerly known as The Blind Pig Speakeasy Shindig, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at Ritz Charles in Carmel.

The Grand Royale will have live jazz music, Las Vegas-style casino friendly gaming, a live and silent auction, and surf and turf food. This will be the first year the event will be in Carmel; for the past decade it was held in downtown Indianapolis.

“Our hope is every guest feels like a high roller, like they would in Vegas, enjoying the night with their friends and family and just having a great time, but knowing at the end of the day they’re part of the solution,” said Michele Whelchel, IYSA chief advancement officer. “We need funds, we need to fundraise. Everyone of us knows a middle school, high school or college age person. I think we’re all affected by this, and I think that the message is so important.”

Make Good Decisions started in 2012 after Carmel High School senior Brett Finbloom died from alcohol poisoning. His parents are planning to be at The Grand Royale and have been active at the fundraiser years prior as well.

A large part of the Make Good Decision programming is educating high school seniors and incoming college students about the Indiana Lifeline Law, which provides immunity from arrest and prosecution for public intoxication, minor possession, minor consumption and minor transport to persons who seek medical assistance for a person suffering from an alcohol-related health emergency.

“One of the key talking points for the program is to stay and cooperate,” said Sharon Smith, IYSA manager of marketing and events. “That is one of the elements to providing immunity. This is the time of year where we amp up efforts to promote the law, especially on college campuses.”

Individual tickets for the event cost $125. Tickets may be purchased online at indysb.org/events-donate/the- grand-royale-registration. View the silent auction items and bid at e.givesmart.com/events/AtQ.