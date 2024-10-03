Letter: It’s up to the parents

Editor,

I continue to be concerned by the responses of a few people who wish to curb free speech and expression by putting “guardrails” on what books students have access to in our schools and libraries. Recent letters from the Links, Brooks Burtch and Greg Garnes try to put a neutral voice on their proposed solution. However, their talking points are borrowed from Greg Brown from recent school board meetings where the current school board member falsely floated the idea based on a system at Westfield schools (that does not exist and never has).

This would be a waste of taxpayer dollars. Who is going to be paid to track these permission slips, and what will be the technology and resourcing costs? What viable outlet exists to independently vet these books to determine which should go in this section that requires permission and those that don’t? I hear and read the word “values” a lot, but no one can seem to back up what their values are in regard to the questionable content they are against.

At the recent school board debate, candidates stated that it’s up to parents to imbue values, and on this particular issue, we agree across the board. It’s up to parents who object to specific books to make the arrangements to stop their own children’s access, working with school librarians and teachers individually. Being a proud parent of two children in CCS (one in elementary, one in middle school), it’s up to me to engage with my children and enforce the rules and values of our household and to not impose them on the greater community at the cost of taxpayer dollars with an idea that is not one size fits all.

I continue to be puzzled that some people claim to speak about “common sense” solutions, and yet offer nothing but insignificant and incomplete talking points that serve their needs (especially in an election cycle), but not the needs of the greater community. Limiting access to any information never benefits students long term, but should parents decide they wish to do so, that is up to them and their school’s administration to arrange. The only viable solution is to keep the onus on parents to parent.

Justin Spicer, Carmel