Lawrence Trades District plans progressing

The City of Lawrence is moving forward with plans to acquire property for a trades district off Pendleton Pike near Franklin Road, with two appraisals approved Sept. 26 by the Lawrence Redevelopment Commission.

The commission voted unanimously in favor of appraisals for 9347 and 9215 Pendleton Pike, and up to $5,000 for other appraisals that have not yet been identified.

Economic Development Director Keith Johnson said appraisals generally cost about $2,500. He said getting approval ahead of time will expedite the process, but the cap will limit how much can be spent without additional approval by the commission.

The City of Lawrence Trades District has been an ongoing economic development plan since 2016. The district is a primarily commercial and industrial area east of I-465 to Franklin Road, in between the CSX railroad tracks and Pendleton Pike.

A 2021 update of plans for the district called for road and utilities improvements, along with a screen wall to reduce noise from the rail tracks. The plans also call for securing additional real estate in the area to redevelop. The first phase of the long-term master plan will cost an estimated $15 million.

An expansion of Records Street within the district was partially designed prior to this year. It would provide a direct route between Pendleton Pike and Franklin Road.

The commission also voted Sept. 26 in favor of an engineering agreement with HWC Engineering for the road design, including medians; a real estate broker agreement with Avison Young; and a bond counsel contract with Kreig Devault to help with any bonds related to the project.

The city is applying for a matching grant that would pay for 80 percent of development costs but would have to issue bonds for the city’s portion. A bond would need to go before the Lawrence Common Council for approval.

The next Lawrence Redevelopment Commission meeting is set for 3:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Lawrence Government Center, 9001 E. 59th St.