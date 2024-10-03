Hamilton County Sheriff’s Offices hosts annual bloodhound seminar

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office hosted its fourth annual bloodhound seminar from Sept. 22 to 26.

More than 20 teams from across the U.S. attended the training, which offered more than 40 hours of fieldwork for handlers and bloodhounds.

“The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has this workshop to provide education and support to K-9 teams throughout the county and beyond. With five groups from the state, this week specifically increases training to teams in central Indiana so that our bloodhound handlers are equipped to handle any real-life scenario,” said HCSO Deputy Neal Hoard, seminar host.

David Herman came from Boone County, Ky., and said anyone who attends should “prepare to be humbled.” He recently began working with his bloodhound, Maverick.

“I’ve been a handler for eight years, but it is my first time working with a bloodhound,” Herman said. “Working a German Shepherd, a patrol dog, to a bloodhound is a night and day difference. So I think (anyone who attends) should check their ego at the door. Prepare to be humble, because you’re going to learn a lot from better handlers.”

Hoard said the attendees completed training in urban and rural settings, including downtown Noblesville and Forest Park.

The seminar also included scenario-based workshops and legal and medical roundtables. Two instructors were designated for every five handlers to allow for an individualized approach to teaching.

To register for the 2025 seminar, contact Hoard at [email protected].